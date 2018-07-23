Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

7/12/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

6/27/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $586,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,063 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.