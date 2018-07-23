Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (AGIO, BJ, BV, CFG, CPA, CTG, DHR, EPM, ERIC, FPH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 23rd:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura started coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV). Nomura issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter earnings reflect robust organic growth and improved efficiency. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $100-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Strong capital position keeps it poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. Moreover, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction. However, significant exposure to commercial loans is a concern. Also, exposure to pending legal cases might keep costs elevated in near term.”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “We expect Copa Holdings' second-quarter results to be hurt by high fuel costs. In the first quarter of 2018, average fuel price per gallon increased 17.6% year over year to $2.16. Fuel prices are anticipated to be even higher ($2.25 per gallon) in the soon-to-be reported quarter. Apart from high fuel costs, expenses pertaining to labor are expected to weigh on the bottom line in the second quarter. The political dispute involving Panama and Venezuela might hurt its second-quarter results as well. The company expects a negative impact to the tune of $15 million in the second quarter. Detailed results should be out on Aug 8. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last seven days. However, we are impressed with the company’s efforts to reward shareholders and increase its fleet size.”

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We are reducing our 2018 and 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $0.33 and $0.40 from $0.36 and $0.45, respectively, to reflect higher business development spending and lower utilization rates.””

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Danaher's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2018. Quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. Danaher raised its earnings view for 2018 from $4.38-$4.45 per share to the $4.43-$4.50 per share range. The company expects that solid demand for innovative products will continue to drive its segmental revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, robust core revenue growth, effective Danaher Business System (DBS) implementation and the Integrated DNA Technologies buyout will likely drive its bottom-line performance, going forward. New capital deployment programs are planned to be financed from solid free cash flow generation in the upcoming quarters. Danaher intends to divest its Dental business into an independent publicly trading company in the second-half of 2019.”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ericsson struggles amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. In second-quarter 2018, its Digital Services revenues declined 11% year over year due to continued losses in in legacy product sales and lower telecom core sales in North East Asia. Persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower managed services sales have hampered the sales of Networks segment, while lower legacy product sales have hurt IT & Cloud revenues. Soft mobile broadband demand and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom equipment behemoths, and this significantly dented Ericsson’s performance. The stock has also underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains.”

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 452 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RLI Corp.’s second-quarter 2018 earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but deteriorated year over year. However, the company displayed profitable underwriting results along with higher premiums and net investment income. Shares of RLI Corp have outperformed the industry year to date. RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 22 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as boast a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. It also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop the underperforming products from the property business. But, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns.”

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. We maintain our Neutral rating on Syntel and raise our PT to $41 from $25. Atos (NC) held a conference call this morning announcing its agreement to acquire Syntel. Syntel has seen a large price increase lately with the stock up 22% over the last month and up 70% YTD, perhaps pricing in today’s news. We view the deal as beneficial to SYNT due to its significant premium from our original price target. We believe this could be a sign of potential further consolidation in the industry.””

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ second-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to strong gains in volume and rates along with robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in United States as well as Canada. While rental revenues were up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter, rental rates inched up 2.8%. Additionally, the two most important acquisition made in 2017 — Neff Corporation and NES Rentals — contributed to the quarterly results. Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand drove United Rentals’ growth as well. Moreover, total equipment rentals gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, United Rentals’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates also moved north for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days.”

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concerned with Williams Companies’ high debt burden and regulatory setbacks suffered by its Constitution Pipeline project, we are downgrading our investment thesis to ‘Sell’. WMB’s high leverage of 69% restricts the financial flexibility of the firm to tap on growth opportunities. Further, Constitution Pipeline has been denied water permit by both New York DEC and FERC due to environmental reasons, crushing WMB's hopes to make the project operational till 2019. This has diluted the near-term earnings outlook. As it is, WMB displays weak earnings surprise history, missing estimates in three out of last four quarters. We also need to factor the WMB’s low ROE and extensive exposure to natural gas, which translates into uncertain near-term outlook for the company. Hence we view Williams as a risky bet.”

