Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $101,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,500.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,032,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 827,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 588,093 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

