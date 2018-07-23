Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 14,360 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

