Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $16.49 Million Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Entergy worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 88,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy traded down $1.10, hitting $79.41, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.59.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.