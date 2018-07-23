Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,340 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises about 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 218,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 46,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $896,873.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $348,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at $981,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,290 shares of company stock worth $9,879,551. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. 849,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,199,187. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

