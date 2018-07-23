Recro Pharma (REPH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recro Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.5187426192032 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Recro Pharma traded down $0.11, hitting $5.61, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 92,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,833. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.96. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%. research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

