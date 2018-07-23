Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI):

7/18/2018 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

7/17/2018 – Retail Properties of America was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2018 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.56 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

