Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for W W Grainger (GWW)

7/19/2018 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $243.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2018 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $267.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/18/2018 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

7/18/2018 – W W Grainger was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – W W Grainger had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/16/2018 – W W Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $386.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $267.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – W W Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – W W Grainger is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – W W Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grainger expects that its sales will grow 5-8% and earnings per share will be $14.30-$15.30 in 2018. It also anticipates operating earnings growth of 6-14% and EPS growth of 25-33% for the year. The guidance is backed by improved price deflation and price mix. It is focused on improving end-to-end customer experience by investing in e-commerce and digital capabilities as well as executing supply chain management actions. The company will also gain from its efforts to strengthen relationships with both large and mid-sized customers as well as the U.S. tax reform. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Even though Grainger is focused on improving gross margin and reducing its cost structure in Canada, the segment continues to face a rise in expenses. Further, the company’s oil and gas and energy exposure in Canada is very high. Thus, fluctuation in oil prices will hamper the segment’s results.”

W W Grainger traded up $2.38, reaching $342.63, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 967,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,007. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.69.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 30,163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

