Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2018 – Covestro was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Covestro was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Covestro was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Covestro was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Covestro was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Covestro was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Covestro was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Covestro was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Covestro was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Covestro was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Covestro was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Covestro was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Covestro was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Covestro was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Covestro was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Covestro was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Covestro was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Covestro was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Covestro was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Covestro traded down €0.64 ($0.75), reaching €80.22 ($94.38), on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 584,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

