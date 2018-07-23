REBL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $724,920.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, REBL has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One REBL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a market cap of $5.61 million and $724,920.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REBL Token Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,667,153 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

