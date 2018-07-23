RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $728,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,736 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $139.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $140.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

