Rate3 (RTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00155825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

