Radian Group (RDN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RDN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Radian Group stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.47 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, insider Herbert Wender purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,762.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $728,822. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 89,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

