QuazarCoin (QCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. QuazarCoin has a market capitalization of $109,456.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuazarCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One QuazarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari (MSR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 7,133,042 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin

Buying and Selling QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuazarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuazarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

