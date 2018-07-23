Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Quantenna Communications to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Quantenna Communications has set its Q2 guidance at $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quantenna Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of Quantenna Communications opened at $16.36 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $593.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83. Quantenna Communications has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTNA shares. TheStreet raised Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.