Quanta Services (PWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Quanta Services lost 14.9% so far this year. Estimates have also moved downward over the past seven days. Quanta Services remains vulnerable to a challenging Canadian economy and risks like project delays, stiff competition and oil & gas volatility. At present, one of the biggest challenges for Quanta Services is obtaining the sighting and permission of energy infrastructure projects, including major electric transmission programs, and this is seriously weighing on its profitability. Also, Quanta Services deals with many large projects that are inherently prone to weaknesses such as irregular start-ups, delays and sudden stoppage during work. However, Quanta Services remains confident about the prospects of its end markets over the next two years, as CAPEX and OPEX spends are expected to rise.”

Quanta Services traded down $0.22, hitting $33.07, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 55,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,294. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 227,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,514,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

