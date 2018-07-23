Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Stake Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

