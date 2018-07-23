Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Webster Financial opened at $66.96 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,098,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,985,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $448,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,767.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

