Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (SYK) Cut by Analyst

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2018 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Shares of Stryker opened at $174.30 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stryker has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

