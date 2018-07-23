Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for First Data Corp (FDC) Lifted by Analyst

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for First Data in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Data’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

NYSE:FDC opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

In related news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 166,412 shares valued at $3,259,248. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,317,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Data by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

