Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc (GPN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.12.

Shares of Global Payments opened at $117.12 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 176,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 261,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $255,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,396. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

