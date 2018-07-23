Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Decreased by B. Riley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MED raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $180.95 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $127,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

