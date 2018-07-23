Pure Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Pure has a total market capitalization of $93,652.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.03187570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000959 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006735 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003309 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000149 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PURE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 19,102,760 coins and its circulating supply is 17,993,481 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purealt.org . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.