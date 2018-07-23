PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Position Increased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $4,834,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,987,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,893,000 after buying an additional 464,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 151,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. B. Riley raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of PulteGroup opened at $31.11 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In other news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 308,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $97,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,972. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

