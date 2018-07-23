Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $222.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.30. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

