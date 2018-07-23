PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $39.39

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $39.39. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 24001 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Gregory Almstead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,909.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,914,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,804,000 after acquiring an additional 188,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 514,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,296 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 640,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 535,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

