Prudential Public (PUK) vs. Torchmark (TMK) Head to Head Contrast

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) and Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Torchmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential Public pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Torchmark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and Torchmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A Torchmark 35.56% 10.88% 2.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Public and Torchmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.54 $4.25 billion $3.74 12.52 Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.28 $1.45 billion $4.82 17.32

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Torchmark. Prudential Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torchmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential Public and Torchmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 1 2 0 0 1.67 Torchmark 4 3 1 0 1.63

Torchmark has a consensus target price of $82.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Torchmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torchmark is more favorable than Prudential Public.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchmark has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torchmark beats Prudential Public on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

