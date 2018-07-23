Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $285,000 in International Paper Co (IP) Stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 227.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 375.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

IP opened at $52.84 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

