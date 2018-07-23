Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Tiptree Inc (TIPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIPT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tiptree by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tiptree by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

