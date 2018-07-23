Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.34.

Signet Jewelers opened at $60.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

