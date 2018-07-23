Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,810 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $357,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

QUALCOMM opened at $58.61 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

