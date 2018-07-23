Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,447 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 101,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 590,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,692,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $639,324,000 after buying an additional 305,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems opened at $42.01 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

