Private Vista LLC Invests $514,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock

Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,720 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

