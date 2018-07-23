Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.02. 609,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,193,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

