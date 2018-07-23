Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,599 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $78,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $105.81 and a one year high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

