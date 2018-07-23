Primerica (PRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2355269898782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:PRI opened at $108.95 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Primerica will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

