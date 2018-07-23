PQ Group (PQG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.43

Media headlines about PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PQ Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1141778981731 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

