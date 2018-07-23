PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,572 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,975,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,106,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,648,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,093,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 270,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $105.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

