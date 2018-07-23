Post Holdings Inc (POST) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 113.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Vertical Group downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Post opened at $88.68 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

