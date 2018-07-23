Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Share Price

News coverage about Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) has trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capitol Federal Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.1322085028604 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial traded down $0.02, hitting $13.18, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 3,187 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $39,901.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

