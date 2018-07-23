Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Share Price

News headlines about Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0230898403208 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded down $0.03, reaching $59.83, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 184,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,428. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

