Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price

News stories about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8021310425798 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol traded down $0.10, reaching $2.80, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.18 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

