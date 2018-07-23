Pool Co. (POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,701 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,512 shares of company stock worth $4,776,350. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 34.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 176.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.87. 180,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,472. Pool has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

