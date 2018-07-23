PolyOne (POL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of POL stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.60 million. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $173,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,742,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,736,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PolyOne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,198,000 after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 153,021 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 313,229 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 956,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

