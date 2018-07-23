POLY AI (AI) Achieves Market Cap of $367.00

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, POLY AI has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. POLY AI has a market cap of $367.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLY AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00415909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00155013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000876 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s genesis date was October 30th, 2017. POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org . POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

