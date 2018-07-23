Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Insider Sells £987,450 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £987,450 ($1,307,015.22).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 680 ($9.00) on Monday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 329 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 564 ($7.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

Several research firms have weighed in on POLR. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 707 ($9.36) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Polar Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Polar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.17 ($8.14).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

