Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Insider Sells £987,450 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £987,450 ($1,307,015.22).
Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 680 ($9.00) on Monday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 329 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 564 ($7.47).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.
About Polar Capital
Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.
