PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group traded up $1.59, hitting $144.09, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,195. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

