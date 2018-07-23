Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $4.53 on Top Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $107.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00058902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003754 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00433243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00155896 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023861 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

