Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BB&T Co. (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BB&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BB&T has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,212,000 after buying an additional 592,656 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,798,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,200,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after buying an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,322,000 after buying an additional 92,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,762,000 after buying an additional 885,096 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 80,789 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $4,348,871.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,159 shares of company stock worth $15,905,084. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.